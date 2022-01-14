Ivan Dunstan snapped this magnificent close-up of a baby grey wagtail, spotted while out and about.

Photos: Check out these picture perfect moments captured by our talented readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 14th January 2022, 10:23 am

1. Magnificent close-up

Tom Lloyd captured this incredible close-up of a grey squirrel looking rather reflective.

Photo: Tom Lloyd

2. Stunning view

This striking view of an early morning sky over Rhodesia was snapped by Susannah Spencer.

Photo: Susannah Spencer

3. Singing for supper

David Hodgkinson snapped this superb close-up of a robin, singing for its supper it seems.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

4. Idyllic shot

This picturesque view was captured by Janet Hughes around the grounds at Thoresby Hall.

Photo: Janet Hughes

