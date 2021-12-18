Photos: Check out these picture perfect moments captured by our talented readers

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Beautiful shot
Lawson Main captured this magnificent shot of the sun shining through the trees at Elkesley Woods, near Crooksford.
Photo: Lawson Main
2. Magnificent close-up
This incredible close-up of a kingfisher perched over the Chesterfield Canal was snapped by Marcus Beck while he was fishing.
Photo: Marcus Beck
3. Fabulous shot
Diana Wood of Gateford snapped this superb shot of a gaggle of greylag geese while out and about.
Photo: Diana Wood
4. Superb close-up
This cracking close-up of a nuthatch enjoying a birdfeeder was captured by Phil Wardle.
Photo: Phil Wardle