David Hodgkinson snapped this striking shot of a swan landing on water in Trowell, creating a picture perfect reflection.

Photos: Check out these picture perfect moments captured by our talented readers

Do you recognise any of these locations, in photos taken by our readers?

By Sharon Brandom
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 12:00 am

1. Beautiful shot

Lawson Main captured this magnificent shot of the sun shining through the trees at Elkesley Woods, near Crooksford.

Photo: Lawson Main

2. Magnificent close-up

This incredible close-up of a kingfisher perched over the Chesterfield Canal was snapped by Marcus Beck while he was fishing.

Photo: Marcus Beck

3. Fabulous shot

Diana Wood of Gateford snapped this superb shot of a gaggle of greylag geese while out and about.

Photo: Diana Wood

4. Superb close-up

This cracking close-up of a nuthatch enjoying a birdfeeder was captured by Phil Wardle.

Photo: Phil Wardle

