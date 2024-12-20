Photos: Check out these nine cute Christmas dog pics from Worksop Guardian readers

Here are some of the pups from Worksop Guardian readers who are ready for Santa Paws!

We asked Guardian readers to share photos of their dogs ready for Christmas at www.facebook.com/WGUNews – and we received a handful of festive submissions. Thank you for sharing.

Is your dog on the naughty or nice list?

1 . Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas from Floki. Very cute. Thanks for sharing, Linda. Photo: Linda Barnes Photo Sales

2 . Ready for Santa Paws Jean from Worksop shared this adorable seasonal snap of Sidney and Henry, both aged two. Photo: Jeanette Bartrop Photo Sales

3 . Snug Agnieszka shared this adorable photo. How adorable! Photo: Agnieszka Tyczynska Photo Sales