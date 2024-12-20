Photos: Check out these nine cute Christmas dog pics from Worksop Guardian readers

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Dec 2024, 12:38 BST
Take a look at these nine adorable Christmas dog photos submitted by Worksop Guardian.

Here are some of the pups from Worksop Guardian readers who are ready for Santa Paws!

We asked Guardian readers to share photos of their dogs ready for Christmas at www.facebook.com/WGUNews – and we received a handful of festive submissions. Thank you for sharing.

Is your dog on the naughty or nice list?

Merry Christmas from Floki. Very cute. Thanks for sharing, Linda.

1. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas from Floki. Very cute. Thanks for sharing, Linda. Photo: Linda Barnes

Jean from Worksop shared this adorable seasonal snap of Sidney and Henry, both aged two.

2. Ready for Santa Paws

Jean from Worksop shared this adorable seasonal snap of Sidney and Henry, both aged two. Photo: Jeanette Bartrop

Agnieszka shared this adorable photo. How adorable!

3. Snug

Agnieszka shared this adorable photo. How adorable! Photo: Agnieszka Tyczynska

Elizabeth from Worksop shared this special visit to Santa Paws. So cute.

4. Santa Paws

Elizabeth from Worksop shared this special visit to Santa Paws. So cute. Photo: Elizabeth Kukor

