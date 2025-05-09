Photos: Check out the best of nature across our area thanks to reader snaps

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. FB_IMG_1745336803645.jpg
A stunning close-up shot from Andy Gregory shows a grey wagtail preening its feathers by the river. Photo: Andy Gregory
2. Feeding time
Andrew's Photography was in the right place at the right time to snap this calf feeding off its mother. Photo: Submitted
3. Why the long face?
David Hodgkinson was in the right place at the right time to snap this charming shot of Ruby at Eastwood. Photo: Submitted
4. Bluebells galore
A delightful offering from Dave Long shows a carpet of bluebells, spotted during a walk through the woods. Photo: Submitted
