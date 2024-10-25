Twin towns are towns or cities in different countries that are paired to promote human contact and cultural connections.
In Europe, the pairs of towns are called twin towns, while other languages refer to them as friendship towns or partner towns.
Town Twinning developed mainly after the Second World War to promote mutual understanding and friendship.
Other reasons cited are to boost trade and tourism, promote peace and cultural exchange.
Have you visited any of the following places?
1. Twinning Associations.
Earlier this year, former Council Chairman, Coun Deborah Merryweather met with around twenty guests from Germany who visited the district for a memorable weekend of activities including sightseeing, concerts, and celebrations organised by Bassetlaw Twinning Association. The celebrations marked 45 years of twinning between towns. Pictured: Coun Dan Henderson, Mayor of East Retford and Oliver Hegemann, Chairman of Pfungstadt Town Council, along with other representatives from the respective Twinning Associations. Photo: Tina Masters
2. Worksop, Nottinghamshire
Worksop, UK has sister cities and towns across the world. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Garbsen - Germany
Garbsen is a town in the district of Hanover, in Lower Saxony, Germany. Worksop Harriers send a team to compete every year in the North German cross-country championships and invite runners from Garbsen to compete in the Bassetlaw Half Marathon. Worksop Dolphins make alternate yearly exchange visits with Garbsen Swimmers, an event which has continued since the early 80s. More at: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/community-and-living/twinning-information/garbsen-germany/. Photo: Google Maps
4. Pfungstadt - Germany
The largest town in the district of Darmstadt-Dieburg. Within view of the range of hills of the Odenwald, Pfungstadt is situated in the northern part of the Bergstrasse (Mountain Way), an area with an exceptionally mild climate. At the local museum Pfungstadt's history can be traced back to Roman times. See more at: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/community-and-living/twinning-information/pfungstadt-germany/ Photo: Google Maps
