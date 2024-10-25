4 . Pfungstadt - Germany

The largest town in the district of Darmstadt-Dieburg. Within view of the range of hills of the Odenwald, Pfungstadt is situated in the northern part of the Bergstrasse (Mountain Way), an area with an exceptionally mild climate. At the local museum Pfungstadt's history can be traced back to Roman times. See more at: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/community-and-living/twinning-information/pfungstadt-germany/ Photo: Google Maps