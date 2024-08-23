PHOTOS: Adorable canine captures are going down a 'treat' at Clumber Park

Charlotte Noble, of the photography business Noble Captures, has enjoyed her time at Clumber Park's popular dog café Central Bark.

The photographer has a space in the café set up for a photoshoot, and the results of her work are adorable.

On her dog photography, she said: “Just combining things that I love, photography and dogs being two of those things, I get to meet so many different dogs and they all have individual personalities.”

Charlotte will be at Clumber Park again on September 8 for a Family Fun Dog Show from 9:30am to 1pm.

If you're interested in Charlotte's photography, you can find more details at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092961258350

The Family Fun Dog Show is a free event. However, if you'd like to enter your dog into a category, there is a charge of £1 per class.

Additionally, there is a charge for any dog photoshoots.

Check out Charlotte’s ‘noble’ canine captures here…

1 . Family photos Family photos are a popular request at the park when Noble Captures are present. Photo: Charlotte Noble/Noble Captures Photo Sales

2 . Birthday girl Here is birthday girl Willow enjoying the limelight. Photo: Charlotte Noble/Noble Captures Photo Sales

3 . Capture Charlotte said she enjoys capturing each dog's unique personality in her photography. Photo: Charlotte Noble/Noble Captures Photo Sales

4 . Adorable Little dogs can rule the roost with a prop or two. Photo: Charlotte Noble/Noble Captures Photo Sales