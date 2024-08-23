PHOTOS: Adorable canine captures are going down a 'treat' at Clumber Park

Charlotte Noble, of the photography business Noble Captures, has enjoyed her time at Clumber Park's popular dog café Central Bark.
The photographer has a space in the café set up for a photoshoot, and the results of her work are adorable.
On her dog photography, she said: “Just combining things that I love, photography and dogs being two of those things, I get to meet so many different dogs and they all have individual personalities.”
Charlotte will be at Clumber Park again on September 8 for a Family Fun Dog Show from 9:30am to 1pm.
If you're interested in Charlotte's photography, you can find more details at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092961258350
The Family Fun Dog Show is a free event. However, if you'd like to enter your dog into a category, there is a charge of £1 per class.
Additionally, there is a charge for any dog photoshoots.
Check out Charlotte’s ‘noble’ canine captures here…
