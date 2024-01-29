News you can trust since 1895
Photos: A look inside North Nottinghamshire's dog rescue charity – giving dogs a new 'leash' of life

Take a look inside Cuckney’s independent dog rescue site – as the charity has grown from ‘strength to strength’ thanks to community support.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Jan 2024, 17:11 GMT

Denise Hardwick runs Doggy Dens UK Rescue charity from the Rex Pet Hotel site on Shireoaks Hill Farm, Cuckney.

Since forming in 2020, the charity has rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed hundreds of dogs from Macedonia and across the UK.

The team work in partnership with Pawpers in the Ruff, a not for profit organisation in Macedonia.

In recent months, the charity has launched an official website – doggydensukrescue.co.uk – along with a sponsorship scheme, issuing supporters with monthly newsletters and exclusive content, and a weekly podcast.

The charity has also grown in support over the last 12 months, as their Facebook group – www.fb.com/groups/858365078241660 – now has more than 9,500 members.

Denise said plans for this year are of the ‘practical’ kind, with hopes to slab or concrete the outdoor runs before spring as the dogs are “digging holes to Australia”, she joked.

One side of the kennels is in need of drainage and the former stables require new covering to ensure longevity in years to come.

Denise added: "We cannot thank the community enough for their support with our work and our dogs.

“We are still a work in progress, but these dogs deserve a second, third and even fourth chance.”

Doggy Dens UK Rescue. Denise Hardwick and Jade Sheldon with Bruce.

1. In the heart of the countryside

Doggy Dens UK Rescue. Denise Hardwick and Jade Sheldon with Bruce. Photo: Brian Eyre

Jade Sheldon, Denise Hardwick and Gemma Brown.

2. Teamwork

Jade Sheldon, Denise Hardwick and Gemma Brown. Photo: Brian Eyre

Denise Hardwick with Billy's bungalow. The dogs are given a safe space to adhere to their needs.

3. Billy's bungalow

Denise Hardwick with Billy's bungalow. The dogs are given a safe space to adhere to their needs. Photo: Brian Eyre

Gemma Brown with Colin at the Doggy Dens site. The dogs are given a new lease of life, with regular walks and quality time with volunteers, as they are able to recover after a bad start in life.

4. New 'leash' of life

Gemma Brown with Colin at the Doggy Dens site. The dogs are given a new lease of life, with regular walks and quality time with volunteers, as they are able to recover after a bad start in life. Photo: Brian Eyre

