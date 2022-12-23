News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
David Hodgkinson captured this impressive close-up of a robin feeding from his hand, taken along the Cossall Canal.

Photos: A delightful selection of shots captured by our talented readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
13 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Superb shot

This pretty patterned ice was emptied out of the bird baths to make room for some fresh water. A fabulous shot snapped by Diana Wood.

Photo: Diana Wood

Photo Sales

2. Idyllic view

David Ellis snapped this idyllic autumnal scene at Titchfield Park in Hucknall.

Photo: David Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Cracking close-up

Andy Gregory snapped this superb close-up of a crow searching for food amongst the fallen leaves.

Photo: Andy Gregory

Photo Sales

4. Delightful shot

This lovely close-up of frozen cherry leaves was captured by Reihan Trandafir, taken in the garden.

Photo: Reihan Trandafir

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2