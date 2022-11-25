Photos: A delightful selection of shots captured by our talented readers

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
David Hodgkinson captured this impressive close-up of a robin swooping down to feed from his hand, taken alongside the Cossall Canal.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Striking shot
Wendy Caseldine snapped this stunning view while out and about in Worksop.
Photo: Wendy Caseldine
3. Stunning shot
Susannah Spencer snapped this striking view of the early morning sun, bursting through the railway bridge in Rhodesia.
Photo: Susannah Spencer
4. Fabulous close-up
David Hodgkinson snapped this fabulous shot of deer, another superb shot taken by our regular snapper in Cossall.
Photo: David Hodgkinson