We felt the need to channel some positive energy and celebrate the area's strengths.
Here are 11 reasons why being from Worksop is great.
Can you think of any others?
1. People of Worksop
One of the best things about Worksop is the people. Although it's a town in North Nottinghamshire, many residents feel a stronger connection to Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Despite its location on the border, Worksop is full of friendly, funny, and helpful individuals. There is a strong sense of community spirit here. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Pockets of green spaces
One of the things many residents love about Worksop is that you're never far away from a park or green space. Whether you want to drive down the road and visit Clumber Country Park or enjoy a lunchtime stroll through picturesque pockets of nature like The Canch, we have all of this and more on our doorstep. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Central and affordable cinema
Worksop Savoy is a popular choice for both residents and visitors due to its family-friendly showings, affordable pricing, and luxurious seating. You can enjoy a movie with friends and family without breaking the bank. The cinema is known for its friendly staff and offers free parking for up to four hours. For a list of showings and upcoming films, visit savoyworksop.co.uk/SavoyWorksop.dll/WhatsOn for more details. Photo: Savoy Cinema
4. Proximity to cities
Worksop is not far from three major cities in the area, as travelling for work or leisure is made possible due to its train station and regular services. The area is becoming increasingly popular with commuters because of its relative proximity to Sheffield, Lincoln, and Nottingham. Photo: National World