‘January blues’ is characterised by feelings of low mood, sadness, lack of motivation, tiredness, and low energy.
If you are experiencing depression or thoughts of suicide, reach out to a loved one and contact the Samaritans at their free helpline: 116 123.
1. Reach out to loved ones
You can talk to a family member or friend about your feelings or make plans together. If you are struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please contact the Samaritans at their free helpline: 116 123. You are not alone. Photo: Yauhen - stock.adobe.com
2. Spend time outdoors
Spending time outdoors can significantly enhance a person's mood. Fortunately, there are many walking trails and natural spots to explore. Pictured: Clumber Park. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Visit a coffee shop or tea room
Consider visiting a coffee shop or tea room, either alone or with a friend. We have Miss Poppy's Coffee Shop, located on Park Street, and The Old School Tearooms nearby. Check Tripadvisor for more, at: www.tripadvisor.co.uk Photo: Coffee 2E-Mail
4. Become a volunteer
Have you considered volunteering in your community? You could help at a charity shop, work with a nonprofit organisation, or even join a litter-picking group. There are many volunteering options available. For more details, visit www.bcvs.org.uk (Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service). Photo: Richard Ponter
