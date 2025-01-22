Photos: 10 ways to tackle the January blues in Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 09:48 BST
Here are 10 ways to overcome the January blues in Worksop.

‘January blues’ is characterised by feelings of low mood, sadness, lack of motivation, tiredness, and low energy.

If you are experiencing depression or thoughts of suicide, reach out to a loved one and contact the Samaritans at their free helpline: 116 123.

1. Reach out to loved ones

2. Spend time outdoors

3. Visit a coffee shop or tea room

4. Become a volunteer

