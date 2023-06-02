But take a look at these 10 formerly thriving Worksop businesses from days gone bye.
Are there any that you remember?
1. Forgotten shops
Do you remember any of these? Photo: x
2. Sissons and Son
This photograph, dating from 1934, appeared in a Christmas advert in the Worksop Guardian for Sissons and Son - located at 31-33 Bridge Street. It is not known exactly when the store closed, but it was more recently a newsagent. Photo: x
3. The Old Sweet Factory
Located in Worksop's 'Top Market' this store specialised in the production and sale of boiled sweets, including humbugs and pear drops. Residents would queue on a Saturday night until 'not one was left'. Photo: x
4. Forrest's
Located in Bridge Street, Forrest's ironmongers was founded in the 1860s and remained at this location until 1981, when it was purchased by an employee and moved to a new location. Photo: x