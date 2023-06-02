PHOTOS: 10 long gone and forgotten Worksop shops from days gone bye

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 15:24 BST
Worksop’s town centre is an ever-changing retail landscape, with new stores opening and others shutting up shop all the time.

But take a look at these 10 formerly thriving Worksop businesses from days gone bye.

Are there any that you remember?

1. Forgotten shops

This photograph, dating from 1934, appeared in a Christmas advert in the Worksop Guardian for Sissons and Son - located at 31-33 Bridge Street. It is not known exactly when the store closed, but it was more recently a newsagent.

2. Sissons and Son

This photograph, dating from 1934, appeared in a Christmas advert in the Worksop Guardian for Sissons and Son - located at 31-33 Bridge Street. It is not known exactly when the store closed, but it was more recently a newsagent. Photo: x

Located in Worksop's 'Top Market' this store specialised in the production and sale of boiled sweets, including humbugs and pear drops. Residents would queue on a Saturday night until 'not one was left'.

3. The Old Sweet Factory

Located in Worksop's 'Top Market' this store specialised in the production and sale of boiled sweets, including humbugs and pear drops. Residents would queue on a Saturday night until 'not one was left'. Photo: x

Located in Bridge Street, Forrest's ironmongers was founded in the 1860s and remained at this location until 1981, when it was purchased by an employee and moved to a new location.

4. Forrest's

Located in Bridge Street, Forrest's ironmongers was founded in the 1860s and remained at this location until 1981, when it was purchased by an employee and moved to a new location. Photo: x

News you can trust since 1895
