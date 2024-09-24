Photos: 10 fascinating facts about Worksop you probably didn't know

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Sep 2024, 14:27 BST
As every day is a learning experience, we thought it might be enjoyable to discover something new about the place we call home. With that in mind, here are nine fascinating facts about Worksop…

Out of these 10 fascinating Worksop facts – how many did you already know?

1. Mr Straw's House is here

Okay, you probably knew this one... Worksop is home to Mr Straw's house. Here, you can discover how a grocer's family lived in Worksop through their furnishings and household objects. The modest semi-detached house at number 7, Blyth Grove has remained virtually unchanged since the Straws moved here in 1923. For over 60 years they threw little away and chose to live without many of the modern comforts we take for granted today. Mr Straw's House (now owned by the National Trust) provides important social document summing up life in the Midlands of England in the mid-20th century. See more at: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/mr-straws-house/the-history-of-mr-straws-house Photo: Chris Lacey

2. History of the Lion's Maze

The Lion Maze in the town centre symbolised crests of the families who owned country estates around Worksop. Photo: Google

3. Werchesope

Worksop's other name... Werchesope. In the Domesday Book, Worksop was called Werchesope. Photo: Brian Eyre

4. River Ryton

River Ryton is a man made river. It happened as the result of development and milling. It used to flow through Scrooby, where there was a mill, but was diverted north in the 1960s. Did you know this? Photo: Ray Spencer

