1 . Mr Straw's House is here

Okay, you probably knew this one... Worksop is home to Mr Straw's house. Here, you can discover how a grocer's family lived in Worksop through their furnishings and household objects. The modest semi-detached house at number 7, Blyth Grove has remained virtually unchanged since the Straws moved here in 1923. For over 60 years they threw little away and chose to live without many of the modern comforts we take for granted today. Mr Straw's House (now owned by the National Trust) provides important social document summing up life in the Midlands of England in the mid-20th century. See more at: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/mr-straws-house/the-history-of-mr-straws-house Photo: Chris Lacey