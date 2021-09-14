BT announced plans in 2017 to scrap half of the UK’s 40,000 telephone boxes, due to low use.

Although this is a BT decision, Rotherham Council will have a final say on the removals, and have applied to save nine of the 18 phone boxes earmarked for removal.

In January, it was agreed that 16 phone boxes would be removed, with the council applying a veto to save 23.

Iconic red phone boxes have been put to many uses, including housing life-saving defibrillators.

During a consultation which ran from May to June, three objections were made to the closure of the phone box at the junction of High Street and Muglet Lane, Maltby, and two objections were received to the closure of the phone box on Maltby High Street.

If phone boxes meet certain criteria – such as being used to make more than 52 calls in 12 months, or is located near an accident or flooding blackspot, Rotherham Council can use their veto to save them from closure.

Phone boxes to be removed

Woodall Lane, Harthill

School Road, Wales

Sheffield Road, Rotherham

Brecks Lane, Wickersley

Ochre Dike Walk, Rotherham

Wingfield Road, Rotherham

Goodwin Way, Rotherham

Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh