Pet seized following rapid response to dog attack in Worksop

Police quickly contained and seized a pet from an address following a dog attack in Worksop.

Officers attended Maple Leaf Gardens after hearing the animal had bitten two people on Thursday, August 14.

A man was left with significant but not life-threatening injuries following the attack at the property, around 5.45pm.

Police arrived soon after to find the woman who owned the XL Bully-type dog had also sustained an injury to her arm.

Both the injured man and the woman are known to each other.

The attack happened inside the property, with the animal then going into the back garden, where it was contained and sedated.

Officers then safely seized the dog and moved it to secure kennels, where it remains.

Inspector Paul Whitehead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man was left with nasty injuries after he and a woman were bitten during this dog attack.

“It should be noted, however, that this was an isolated incident that took place inside a house, so didn’t pose any wider threat to the public.

“That this was the case was partly down to the fast response of the attending Operational Support and response officers, who managed to contain the dog in the rear garden.

“The animal has since been moved to secure kennels, while an investigation is ongoing to establish exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 629 of August 14, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.