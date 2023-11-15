This year’s Worksop’s Got Talent has now raised a whopping £137,000 for charity following the latest popular annual event at North Notts Arena.

The sell-out annual show returned with a bang on Friday night, as their 7th show took place in front of 700 local people and an all-star celebrity judging panel.

After an incredible evening of talent, The Voice Academy Performance Choir walked away with the title of this year's champions, beating runners-up All Starz from Rebecca's Dance Studios and third place finalist, solo singer Caelan Smith.

The show has now raised over £137,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK.

As well as 12 varied performances, the star-studded show also featured celebrity video messages from the likes of TV presenter, Lorraine Kelly and 'Selling Sunset' star, Jason Oppenheim, who filmed his video in Los Angeles.

The celebrity judging panel was made up of award-winning actress Kym Marsh, 'Love Island' finalist Molly Marsh, 'Hollyoaks' actor David Tag and model Sam Reece and they were also joined by Molly's 'Love Island' finalist co-star Zachariah Noble too.

James Clarke, event organiser, says: "What a show! Congratulations to our seventh champions, The Voice Academy Performance Choir. We have never had a vocal group win the show before so it's so lovely to have a bit of variety among our winners.

"The evening was incredibly special and the talent knocked it out of the park! I am so grateful to everyone who took part, attended or supported the show in some way!"

Worksop's Got Talent will return for an eighth year on Friday, November 8, 2024, again at North Notts Arena.

