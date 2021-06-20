People with diabetes urged to take up invitation of lifesaving Covid-19 jab

People living with diabetes face a significantly higher risk of dying with Covid-19.

The plea comes in the wake of Diabetes Week, which this year ran from June 14 to June 20.

People living with diabetes – including those across Nottinghamshire - face a significantly higher risk of dying with Covid-19 with more than a quarter of deaths in the East Midlands associated with the condition, according to local NHS statistics.

The risk tends to be greater for those who have high blood glucose levels and those who are overweight.

Being overweight can increase the risk of developing infections and makes it harder for the body to fight them.

Most people with diabetes are in priority group six and this group is being invited to have their vaccine.

When invited, people will be able to book at one of the vaccination centres, pharmacy or general practice sites across the region. People can book an appointment online to receive their vaccine or call 119 free of charge, anytime between 7am and 11pm seven days a week.

Professor Azhar Farooqi, co-clinical director for the Midlands Cardiovascular Disease and Respiratory Network, said: “I would urge everyone with diabetes to get the coronavirus vaccine and take whichever vaccine you're offered.

“This is because people with diabetes are vulnerable to developing a severe illness if they do get coronavirus, and vaccines are the most effective way to prevent that from happening.

“Vaccines are safe, effective and it’s never too late to get your jab. So, if you’re eligible, do not delay booking in for your appointment.”

A dedicated helpline – 0345 123 2399 – is available to advise those who need help with insulin.

The helpline is part of a package of measures in place for people with diabetes or at risk, including the world-leading Diabetes Prevention Programme, which has already successfully helped almost 90,000 people who were at risk of Type 2, to lose a combined weight of more than 407,967 pounds.

NHS England and NHS Improvement has also produced a special video which helps people with diabetes to look after their feet. The video is available at https://youtu.be/sX9Faxnvuhg

For information, visit www.diabetes.org.uk

