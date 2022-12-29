Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, the former Santos striker has been at Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo for a month, receiving care for cardiac and renal dysfunction.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento won three world cups in his career, in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is the only player to date to achieve this.

He also scored 757 goals in 831 games for his club – although Santos claim the final total was closer to 1,000.

Pele has died at the age of 82. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, has been updating his adoring fans on his condition via social media.

Today, Thursday, she said: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

