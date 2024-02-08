Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop and Harworth will share six new neighbourhood PCs – often referred to as ‘Bobbies on the beat – between them taking the total for the two towns to 23.

Worksop will also get a further 15 response officers – officers dispatched in patrol cars across the force to answer public calls for help, including emergency blue light calls – to bring its total up to 35, while Harworth will get another five to take its total to 15.

Retford and Ollerton are getting and six new neighbourhood PCs between them, taking the total for the pair up to 22.

Worksop, Retford, Harworth and Ollerton will be seeing an increase in police officers. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Ollerton is also getting five new response officers to bring its total to 25, but Retford is getting none and remaining on 15.

In total, 187 officers will redeployed into high-visibility neighbourhood policing and response roles in communities across Nottinghamshire over the next year.

It comes as PCC Caroline Henry (Con) announced her intention to maintain officer numbers at more than 2,400 – as well as 150 PCSOs.

Speaking at Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel meeting on February 5, Mrs Henry revealed that, following a demand review, the force was set to reallocate 105 PCs to neighbourhood policing roles and 72 PCs and 10 sergeants to response policing roles.

A pledge for officers to attend all burglaries will also be maintained and the force will have a dedicated lead for shop thefts, as part of the plans.

Mrs Henry also asked the panel to support her intention to increase the council tax precept by 4.8 per cent for the year.

She said: “Police officer numbers is one of the key issues that people tell me is important to them when I’m out and about in the community - and our engagement and consultation exercise has also shown a real strength of feeling around this.

“It is a difficult balance to get right, as staffing costs make up around two thirds of all Nottinghamshire Police’s expenditure.

"But through some prudent efficiency savings, some additional Government grants and a modest increase in the council tax precept, we can safeguard those high police officer numbers that people want to see in their neighbourhoods.

“The force is looking to redeploy more officers to those high-visibility neighbourhood policing roles, and these budget plans mean the resources remain in place to do that.”

The budget plans identify £5.2m of savings and efficiencies to help reduce the burden on the taxpayer.

This includes £2m of efficiencies due to service redesigns, removal of temporary posts and the conclusion of fixed-term contracts.

A total of £2.5m has been found from investment income and reduced interest paid on loans, while £700,000 has been found through savings from premises, computing, supplies and additional income.