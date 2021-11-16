The additional pay increase comes on top of the teams’ annual raises and will take effect from the end of January 2022 and it will lift most drivers onto an hourly rate between £12 and £12.60.

The rises ensure that trentbarton drivers have some of the most attractive pay rates and employment conditions for bus drivers outside of London. The usual annual round of pay negotiations will follow as normal during the rest of the year.

Jeff Counsell, trentbarton managing director, said: “Given the national surge in demand for workers in many industries, we recognise that our pay rates had started to fall behind the market levels for the bus sector.

trentbarton staff to get a pay rise

“We wanted to put that right and adjust our pay rates to the top of the market. We recognise that our drivers and the engineers who keep them on the road are our most valuable assets.

“As such they deserve this investment in their teams. We want to keep our industry-leading workforce and attract the best new talent to join and train with us. That way we can continue to deliver the exceptional service our customers enjoy.”

In addition to a high rate of pay, frontline teams at trentbarton can benefit from four or five day working rosters and options for full or part time work.