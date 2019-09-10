Pause for Thought

Have you ever noticed how easy it is to be distracted?

I see a notification on my phone about something a friend has posted on social media, and the next thing I know, I’ve wasted 20 minutes reading adverts and celebrity gossip. In Luke’s Gospel, we read the story of Mary and Martha. Mary sits with Jesus, making the most of his presence in their home. Martha is ‘distracted’ with all the work she has to do, and misses an incredible opportunity! This week, why not make a decision to focus more on what’s important in life? Jesus has something good for us every moment. Let’s tune in. Mark Hardy, Poplars Church at The Golden Ball, Worksop.