Pause for Thought

Collateral Beauty.

This Will Smith film wasn’t as successful as expected. Yet, this film isn’t hesitant to explore emotional pain and its impact in one’s life. How about you? Have you mustered the strength to open your heart and mind towards healing and resolution? Against all the fears, disappointment, bereavement and pain we have a promise. The promise that God’s peace, which is far beyond human understanding, will keep your hearts and minds safe in union with Christ Jesus. May you find peace, strength and comfort in Jesus. Blessings. Rev Luiz Lima, vicar of Christ Church, Worksop and St Luke’s Shireoaks & Rhodesia.