Pause for Thought

Yesterday, my wife got her wish and I was semi-forced into going to a spa for the first time. If you know me, you’ll know I don’t do being calm or quiet too easily. Although I’d rather not admit it, I loved every minute of my first spa day. There’s something in the beauty of being still – no phones, no technology, no distractions. There are so many Bible verses which call us to “be still” and I think it’s because ‘stillness’ is vital for connection. God wants us to connect with Him and with our community and it’s only when we’re still that we are fully present in the moment and able to connect with others on a deeper level. This summer I am going to try to learn the discipline of stillness. I might even go back to a spa again. Matt Bellingham, Poplars Church, Worksop.