Pause for Thought

Having just returned from holiday, I am thinking about creation. We were in the countryside but not too far from the coast.

As I looked at the many different forms of farming and developments in the types of machinery available, I recognised that farming has always been there, but labour-saving devices have gradually reduced much of the manpower required. Alongside that, I saw the beauty of the countryside and the wonder of the power of the sea. I then remembered a senior police officer saying to me, “The more I learn of DNA the more I believe in creation.” Thank God for giving us so much to enjoy and from which to benefit. Rev Alan M. Hindmarch, Carlton Methodist Church.