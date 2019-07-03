Pause for Thought

I have often felt like the odd one out, like I don’t belong.

I was with a group of ministers a little while ago, where I felt like the odd one out; we were all strangers to each other from various backgrounds. Then I looked around this small group and realised and said that we all had something in common. They all looked surprised as I could see they were all feeling like me. I told them that we are all feeling like the odd one out, like we don’t belong. They all agreed with me, that feeling of being the odd one out. In the end, this gave us a sense of mutual identity. How easy it is to feel like one of the odd ones out. If you do, why not come along to church and meet a lot more odd ones and be, like me, one of the odd ones in. Rev Capt Tim Stanford, St John’s, Worksop.