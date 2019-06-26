Pause for Thought

With elections for politicians happening nationally and internationally it’s good to recall the example that Jesus gives of authority, power and responsibility.

These things are gifts, always to be used principally for others, but especially the vulnerable, and those in need. Even Pope Francis, maybe the most powerful Christian, has the title “Servant of the servants of God”. Each of us are stewards of our gifts, money, possessions, time, even our vote, if we have one. The message is clear that if we use these things wisely ‘for the common good’ then we will be blessed and a source of blessing to others. Fr Spicer, St Paul’s & Priory churches, Worksop.