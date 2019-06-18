Pause for Thought

Now that the weather seems to have cleared up, I’ve been able to get out into the garden.

This year, I am growing potatoes and rhubarb. I had to make sure I planted the right seeds in the soil to ensure I could harvest the crops I wanted. The same is true for our relationships. The Bible says we will reap what we sow (Galatians 6:7). In my life, I want to harvest good things, so I aim to generously sow mercy, love and encouragement. What do you want to harvest in your life and relationships? What seeds are you planting? Mark Hardy, Poplars Church, Worksop.