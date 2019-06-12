Pause for Thought

I first heard the hymn ‘I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say’ two years ago.

The hymn’s gentle invitation to come to Jesus is at the heart of the Christian message. Amidst our burdens Jesus meet us graciously and says: ‘Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.’ Whatever your concerns may be, find rest in Him and sing: I came to Jesus as I was, weary and worn and sad; I found in Him a resting place, and He has made me glad… Many blessings. Rev Luiz Lima, Christ Church.