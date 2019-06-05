Pause for Thought

Almighty God. A strong title easily worked out from the magnificence of creation and the power of natural forces, but is it the first thing we should think about when considering God?

Rather, the Bible insists that God is Love and that is His overarching attribute. The Greek word used is Agape – self giving, other-centred love. So the God who is Love is always concerned with the good of others (ie us) and always giving of Himself. He will not break His creation by denying our free will or coercing us anyhow. He limits His own power out of love, surprisingly. Forrest Malloch, Poplars Church.