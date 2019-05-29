Pause for Thought

I was particularly struck after the most recent elections that both sides of the Brexit debate, leave and remain, were claiming victory.

The only true statement I think that can be really drawn is that we are still a deeply divided country. At the heart of the Christian message there is a call to unity and forgiveness. In Colossians 3 Paul writes, ‘Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.’ It seems that at a time of deep division in our country maybe this call to ‘forgive and to love one another’ is indeed the thing we need take most notice of. Because, if we do then together we really can claim victory, in Jesus.

Rev Dave Gough, St Anne’s, Worksop.