Pause for Thought

The Christian Church is still in the season of Eastertide, a time of celebration of the great Easter message of resurrection, joy and eternal hope for all.

The Christian Church is still in the season of Eastertide, a time of celebration of the great Easter message of resurrection, joy and eternal hope for all. At this time of political squabbling over Brexit and public division and despair over how we move forward as one nation, it is important for us to reflect Christ’s call to love and respect God and our neighbour, whoever they are and wherever they may be. My prayer for you is that whatever is going on in your life you may be touched by the hope and joy of the risen Lord. God Bless. Matthew Burnell, church and community minister, St Paul’s, Manton.