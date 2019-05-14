Pause for Thought

This week is Christian Aid Week – the annual opportunity to support people living in poverty worldwide.

It is Christian Aid’s belief that poverty can be ended and it seeks to do so via partners on the ground in the places of greatest need across the world. The recent cyclones in the Indian Ocean have highlighted the suffering faced by some of our sisters and brothers. It is tempting to think that any gift we might be able to make is but a drop in the ocean but as a former Christian Aid Week affirmed, “It is better to light one small candle than to curse the darkness.” Geoffrey Clarke, The Crossing Church & Centre, Worksop & Wales Kiveton Methodist Church.