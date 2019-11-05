Pause for Thought

This weekend, the familiar words “We will remember them” will be uttered and heard across the country. Crowds will gather, two minutes’ silence observed and wreaths laid in tribute to those who lost their lives.

The assurance that we are “remembered” can bring assurance and delight: those who remember our name and significant personal details. By contrast there can be pain and distress associated with loss of memory, being overlooked or forgotten. At this time of remembrance, may we find reassurance in these words from Isaiah 49, affirming that God remembers us: I will not forget you … says the Lord. Geoffrey Clarke, Chaplain, Royal British Legion, Worksop branch; Minister, The Crossing Church & Centre, Worksop & Wales Kiveton Methodist Church.