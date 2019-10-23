Pause for Thought

I’m writing this as I sit at a cottage window overlooking a rocky coast and the grey North Sea.

Just taking a few days off from busyness, Brexit and botherations and contemplating my utter insignificance compared with the timelessness of rock and sea. Peace at last- albeit temporary. Nevertheless I’m acutely aware of how, despite my tiny impact on the world, God knows and loves me. I know that He will always be beside me in all I do and this gives me the strength and willingness to leave this haven of rest and continue to praise his name as I return to the chaos we have made of His creation. Rev Peter Hunt, St Helen’s Church, Oldcotes.