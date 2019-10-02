Pause for Thought

Like me you may look back down the years and wince (a little or a lot depending on what your mind lands on!) at the way you were, or something you said, or something you wish you hadn’t done or neglected to do.

One of the wonderful things about the relationship with God, is the giving and receiving of forgiveness; another is the knowledge and experience of him ‘working all things together for good’. We sang last Sunday to him, “All my life you have been faithful; All my life you have been so, so good.” It means I can look back with deep thankfulness, and compassion for myself. Priceless! Marion Prest, Office at The Golden Ball, home of Poplars Church, Worksop.