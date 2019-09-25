Pause for Thought

The other day I saw a Facebook post that made me laugh although I could see real truth in it.

It read “God has got a plan for us, He has even factored in for our stupidity”. It was the truth of this that gives me real hope in God. It does not matter how foolish we are or how bad we have been. God loves us and wants to meet with us right now. But like a true gentleman he won’t come unless he is asked. Proverbs 3:5-6 says “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take”. This is what I try and sometimes fail to do, but God is always there ready to pick me up and set me on the right course again because he has factored in for my stupidity. Rev Capt Tim Stanford, St John’s Church, Worksop.