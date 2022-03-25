The Highway Code states that you shouldn’t park your car even partially on the pavement, unless roadside signs permit you to do it. In London there is an explicit blanket ban on pavement parking, whereas everywhere outside the capital you need to watch out for areas where it’s not illegal to do so. Don’t park your car in dangerous places or areas where you could potentially block the access to essential services or entries. You should avoid leaving your vehicle in areas near schools and property entrances, bus stops, lowered kerbs or anywhere where you could impede the Emergency Services’ access to premises. When parking on the pavement is permitted, then it will be clearly shown on a blue and white sign with a graphic of a car on the pavement, either fully or partially. If you see this sign, then it means you’re safe to park on the pavement in that particular area, just make sure you position your car in the way that is shown on the sign. Outside London, common sense should be used on narrow roads where parking on the pavement would be the more sensible option. Parking along small roads can seriously impede the traffic, making it difficult for other cars to get through. This can have significant consequences, particularly when your car is potentially delaying Emergency vehicles. Although some people think that the pavement outside their house is part of their property, this is not true unless you live on a private road. All pavements belong to the council and are subject to the Highway Code, which means you don’t have the authority to park there without permission. The pavement parking law can be quite confusing but you shouldn’t forget the fundamental parking regulations. The road markings are there for a reason, denoting locations where parking your car can cause obstruction to the traffic or pedestrians.