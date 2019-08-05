Parking charges reduced to encourage more people to come to Worksop

In a bid to boost footfall in Worksop and Retford town centre's Bassetlaw District Council is cutting the price of parking.

The new charges at the council's short stay car parks will come into force on September 2, and will reduce parking to 50p for one hour, £1 for two hours and £2 for three hours in six of its car parks that are currently known as ‘shopper’ car parks.

Free parking in these car parks will also continue up to 10am and after 4pm.

A new, simpler pricing structure is also proposed for its long stay car parks, in addition to a change to season ticket prices.

Coun Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Bassetlaw is one of the cheapest places to park in Nottinghamshire and by reducing the price of parking even further we hope to attract more people into our town centres and support local businesses.

“This is just one of the proposals that has been brought forward as part of a more strategic appraisal of council owned parking facilities and how we can improve parking across the district.”

While the cost of short stay parking will be reduced, long stay parking will offer more flexibility and with a simplified price structure.

The charges will change to £1 for one hour, £2 for two hours, £3 for three hours and £4 for all-day parking.

Season tickets will still provide a saving of around 50 per cent of the daily fee, but will rise to £624 per year.

Coun White added: “An independent review of our parking facilities took place last year and we are currently working through a number of options that have been proposed as part of this review. While long-stay parking will increase, we feel this still offers visitors value for money and our prices are still lower than the majority of other District Councils in Nottinghamshire.”