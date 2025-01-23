Parish council near Worksop facing possible bankruptcy says it is taking ‘decisive action’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A debt-troubled parish council which is facing possible bankruptcy has revealed how it is taking decisive action and that it wants to reassure residents that it is committed to ensuring the highest levels of financial stability, accountability, and transparency.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council has shared an expert Locum’s interim report on its website into the authority’s serious financial situation and statutory non-compliance and governance issues with a long list of recommendations aimed at rectifying the crisis and averting insolvency.

Parish Coun Amanda Davis, chairman of Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council, said: “We understand the trust that our residents place in us to manage their public funds responsibly.

“We are fully committed to addressing the findings of the report with urgency and diligence. Our goal is to make the necessary corrections swiftly and ensure the future financial security of the parish.”

Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre

The council and Coun Davis stressed the parish council is dedicated to open and transparent communication throughout the process and that it will be holding regular public meetings to update residents, provide opportunities for questions and feedback, and to encourage ongoing engagement.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council has reportedly been running the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre, on Colliery Road, at a loss after it borrowed £2m from the Public Works Loan Board to complete the project and Bolsover District Council’s company Dragonfly had to finish the development.

The costs of the centre has led to public concern after it originally opened in April, 2023, during a hugely difficult economic crisis following the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the council increasing its council tax precept for the 2024/25 financial year by a massive 93.2per cent to help with the centre’s running, equipment costs, wages and bills.

Locum Matthew Evans’s report states by December, 2024, the parish council had incurred a deficit of minus £216,255.53 and he warned if immediate action is not taken the council will become bankrupt and risks defaulting on the PWLB loans.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council also owes about £230,862.32 to Bolsover District Council of which £106,288.71 is owed immediately as a loan taken out by the council, according to the report, and £124,573.61 is owed in previously unpaid bills from the early part of the current decade.

The report stated in December the parish council possessed £33,249.94 in one bank account and £327,817.50 in another and if it paid the district council all the money that it is owed, the parish council would be left with just £96,955.18 for its functions, liabilities, staff and other debts for the rest of the year.

If the parish council becomes insolvent it would default on the original loans it owes to the Government for the construction of the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre which were obtained via the PWLB for an original overall sum of over £3m resulting in the PWLB most likely calling in its debt immediately, according to the report.

Mr Evans’s report stated Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council has failed to adhere to fiscal rules, to set a budget for the current fiscal year, and to keep income and expenditure accounts, and it has had no policy on investments.

It added that councillors could face potential prosecution should they have been seen to have contributed to taking illegal decisions and failing to take recommended action to avert financial loss.

Mr Evans pointed out the council clerk also discovered all the parish council’s emails from before August, 2024, had been deleted by former council officers before their departure and the parish council had failed to reply to and supply requested information to a member of the public under the Freedom of Information Act.

His report stated the destruction of key information and potential breaches of the Freedom of Information Act could place the council at risk of criminal prosecution.

However, Mr Evans praised the parish council’s last clerk for her dedication in implementing sound and compliant financial management practices and for working ‘relentlessly’ to rectify the ‘myriad failings’ inherited from previous administrations.

And the parish council has stated it is taking ‘immediate and decisive action’ to address these financial matters and ‘restore the council’s financial health’ and it wants to reassure residents that it is committed to ensuring the highest levels of financial stability, accountability, and transparency for the community.

The report’s recommendations for the parish council include ceasing all non-essential spending, authorising a financial officer, authorising a clerk to meet with Bolsover District Council to negotiate its debt and to seek documents from current and former councillors and officers, as well as becoming a signatory and representative to the council’s bank accounts to repay the loan to Bolsover District Council.

Other recommendations include implementing a review of all policies to ensure compliance, that the council refers itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office concerning any FOI matters, that the parish council ceases disciplinary action against any councillors and that any complaints should be referred to a monitoring officer, and that the clerk be authorised to extend the Locum’s contract.

Coun Davis added: “We believe in the importance of transparency and community involvement. By keeping residents informed at every step, we can work together to ensure that the council is financially sound and accountable to the people it serves.”

The council stated it will collaborate closely with financial experts and external auditors to review and strengthen its financial systems, ensuring full compliance with all applicable regulations and its priority is to take swift corrective actions where necessary and establish a sustainable financial framework for the future.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council added that it is fully committed to restoring confidence and securing a solid financial foundation for the benefit of its residents and it will continue to prioritise the long-term financial stability of the council and keep the community informed as it moves forward.