The groups, which offer respite for families struggling with the round-the-clock pressures of caring for a child with complex needs, have been taking place virtually throughout the pandemic.

Now the charity have reintroduced the in-person sessions – with a festive wreath making workshop at the hospice proving a huge hit with those who attended.

Jacob and Kerry White making memories at Bluebell Wood.

The groups, which will now be alternating between in-person and virtual so they are as accessible to as many people as possible.

Kerry White, whose son Jacob, 10, has been through more in his short life than most of us do in a lifetime, thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with other parents and carers.

Kerry, from Maltby, said: “It was really, really lovely and such a welcome break for us all.

“With the new variant, we’ve tried not to take Jacob out and about too much – so that human contact is so important.

Parents and carers enjoyed a much-needed bit of ‘me-time’ while learning a new skill

“I work from home most of the time too, so some days I don’t see any other adults at all or get the chance to socialise.

“To be able to spend time with other parents and carers who are in similar situations, while learning something new, really does mean a lot.

“When you have a child with complex needs sometimes it’s just not possible to get out somewhere so to have the virtual option is really important.”

The ‘hybrid’ approach means that even more families can access support groups and the charity can help as many people as possible.

Sherry Leigh, Bluebell Wood family support coordinator, said: “The pandemic has been particularly challenging for the families who visit us at Bluebell Wood so we’re delighted to be able to safely offer our wellbeing groups in person once again.

“We’ve learnt a great deal during the pandemic about how we work and one of the things we’ve taken away is that we can reach and help even more people by taking a hybrid approach to how we support families.

“We’ll be running the groups fortnightly so if there are any local businesses who’d like to collaborate on the sessions in the weeks and months ahead, please do get in touch.”