Pair charged and remanded over violent attack on shop worker in Worksop

The victim was allegedly punched to the floor, kicked in the face, and had his head stamped on following an altercation with two men in Newcastle Avenue, Worksop.

The incident happened shortly after 7pm on Monday, January 22.

Thanks to quick work by the Worksop neighbourhood policing team, they arrested a suspect within 25 minutes of the reported assault.

A second suspect was subsequently detained after further inquiries.

Items were reportedly stolen from the store the victim works at following the alleged assault.

Adam Seward, aged 37, and Justin Slack, aged 23, both from Worksop, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 24.

Seward was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Slack was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, burglary, and theft.

Both were remanded in custody and are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on February 21.