Pair charged after Lego sets worth more than £1,300 were stolen in Retford

Police have charged two suspects after Lego sets worth more than £1,300 were stolen from two shops in Retford.

Products valued at more than £580 were reported stolen from Asda in Wharf Road, Retford, shortly after 11.30am on June 9.

Half an hour later, B&M, in Carolgate, Retford, was also targeted as approximately £750 worth of Lego sets were taken.

Following inquiries between the East Bassetlaw and Worksop North neighbourhood teams, two suspects were tracked down and arrested on Tuesday, June 17.

Terri Buchanan, 45, and Peter Buchanan, 39, were charged with two counts of theft.

Reports of a robbery at Asda in Wharf Road, Retford on June 13, also came in, where over £200 worth of alcohol was stolen.

Both suspects, of Gilbert Road, Bircotes, were further charged with one count of robbery.

Jamie Kettle, 38, was also charged with one count of robbery.

Further reports indicated that items including meat, washing-up liquid and cheese were taken from four different businesses in Retford, Worksop and Bircotes.

Kettle of Bridge Street, Worksop, was further charged with five counts of theft.

The trio appeared in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 18, and have been remanded in custody. They are next due in Nottingham Crown Court on July 16.

Sergeant Sam Pearson, of the East Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team, said: “We know the costly impact shoplifting can have on our local communities and businesses, and clamping down on shoplifting offences remains a top priority for us across Bassetlaw.

“We will continue our proactive work alongside local retailers to track down those who commit offences of this nature – using high visibility and plain-clothed patrols to deter and catch offenders.”