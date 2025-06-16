Pair arrested after Worksop brewery break-in

Nottinghamshire Police issued this image.

Police investigating a break-in at a town centre brewery have arrested two suspects.

Thousands of pounds worth of items were stolen during the overnight burglary at the business in Newcastle Avenue, Worksop.

Intruders forced open the doors and ransacked the premises during the break-in, which took place between 5pm on 29 May and 6.45am on 30 May.

The items taken included cash, alcohol and sweets.

Two men, aged 34 and 37, have now been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Sergeant Sarah Hagland, of the Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team, said: “The business owner has gone into work to find his property has been broken into.

“We understand how upsetting and disappointing this must be.

“People don’t want to discover their place of work, or somewhere they enjoy visiting, has been damaged by intruders and items stolen.

“Neighbourhood officers have been working hard on the investigation and I’m pleased these suspects have been arrested.

“While it’s an important step, we still want to hear from anyone with any information which could assist.”

Anyone with information, or relevant CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage, should call police on 101, quoting incident number 80 of May 30 2025.