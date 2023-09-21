Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ziggy, an eight-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was saved by cops last year after he was spotted during a call-out to a separate incident.

Officers said he was "extremely overweight" and could barely walk because of his size and claws growing into his paw pads.

Police took Ziggy away from his owners in Nottinghamshire after it was agreed they couldn’t give him the care and attention he needed.

Ziggy was taken to Worksop Police Station where officers and staff looked after him - even using the lift so he could go outside for a walk.

And 12 months on, Ziggy is back on his paws having lost an incredible amount of weight and is now being cared for by new owners.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "A year later Ziggy has now lost an amazing amount of weight and is back on his paws bounding through fields.

"Our officers don’t just care about keeping people safe but animals too – thanks to the work of the response officers for stepping in, Ziggy is now living his best life in a loving home with his new owners.”

If you are worried about an animal or suspect cruelty or neglect, you can contact the RSPCA Nottingham and Notts cruelty hotline by calling 0300 1234 999.