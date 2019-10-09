Over 100 new police officers promised for Nottinghamshire

Front line police officer numbers in Nottinghamshire are set to swell by a further 107, the Home Office has confirmed.

Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping and Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford have both welcomed the uplift, which was announced last night (October 8).

The numbers are in addition to the plans the force already has to have 175 new police constables join the front-line by March 2020, which is a result of prudent financial planning by the force over the last two years.

The new addition will be funded by the government, making it one of the largest ever increases in numbers in a single year.

Further numbers are expected to be announced by the government in coming months as part of its national commitment for 20,000 more front line officers across the country over the next three years.

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “This is welcome news. Plans are already well underway to recruit these new officers in the current financial year, adding to the increased number of frontline officers already on the streets of Nottinghamshire. There will be further intakes in a year’s time.

“This year’s allocation has been based on the present funding formula, which everyone accepts is outdated and unfair. I’ve been pressing the Government for years to revise the formula. It’s important that future allocations are decided on a revised formula which better reflects the current demands faced by different forces.”

Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable Craig Guildford added: “Any additional increase in police officer numbers to bolster our front line is of course welcome news.

“We have proved we are committed to having more front line officers serving our communities, which is why we have prioritised recruiting more police officers as a force already.

“This is a great opportunity for us to increase our neighbourhood policing numbers and local investigators which will help reduce the risk and harm from crime, keep people safe and pursue those who choose to cause so much angst to our communities.”

He added in addition to bolstering neighbourhood policing, his aspiration is also to grow the force’s robbery, burglary, public protection, knife crime and digital forensics teams.

“This is a fantastic time to join a busy force and enjoy a varied and rewarding career in serving the public. In particular we will be pushing a recruitment drive to encourage more people from our black and ethnic minority communities to join our force. We are committed to attracting and retaining the best people from a range of backgrounds to ensure that our workforce is truly representative of our local communities. This increase in officer numbers gives us a great opportunity to increase the diversity of our workforce and we hope to attract people from all corners of the community.”

Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) applicants are steadily increasing in the police force across Nottinghamshire, with 5.8 percent of the police’s workforce currently from these backgrounds. The force is particularly keen to attract local people from diverse backgrounds as part of its uplift.

Anyone interested in becoming a police officer in Nottinghamshire Police should continue to monitor the internet page for up to date information about career opportunities and future recruitment information sessions.