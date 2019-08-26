Outrage as tiny puppy ‘kicked to death’ by yobs in Nottinghamshire

A puppy that sparked a fundraising appeal after being ‘kicked in the head’ by heartless yobs in Nottinghamshire has died from its injuries.

The poor pup, which was estimated to be around 16 weeks old, was rescued by kind-hearted Joanna Tofts while she was shopping at the Co-op on Welbeck Road, Ordsall on Friday evening (August 23).

Little Asher didn't make it. Pic: Joanna Tofts.

She rushed the tiny canine, thought to be a Springer Spaniel/Jack Russell cross and given the name ‘Asher’, to Portland House vets where he was treated for acute head trauma.

Sadly, Asher didn’t make it.

A statement on the Portland House Veterinary Group Facebook page reads: “It is with great sadness that we have to report that the puppy brought in on Friday evening had to be put to sleep this morning.

“His condition deteriorated significantly overnight to the point that our veterinary team had to make this difficult decision.

“Unfortunately his injuries proved too severe. We would like to thank everyone for their care, compassion and support over the last few days.”

A Go Fund Me page set up to help with the puppy’s care raised more than £3,000 from well-wishers.

Miss Tofts said the money would be donated to a good cause in the little dog’s name.

Hundreds of residents were left furious and devastated by the news of the pup’s passing.

Ann Gooding said: This has really physically made me sick. Poor little puppy.”

Anne Devlin said: “Thank you to everyone who tried to keep this little boy alive and well in spite of his horrendous injuries. I like someone’s idea of scattering Asher’s ashes in a place of beauty and freedom. It would be very fitting for him. RIP little one.”

The incident has been reported to Nottinghamshire Police.

Anyone with information should call 101.

