Outdoor licence at county inn near Worksop allows more flexibility for events

The licence at The Elm Tree inn, Elmton, has been altered to allow the premises to serve alcohol in additional external areas.

Chris Norfolk, licensee, said the inn already hosts events and weddings, and the new licence would allow it more flexibility.

He said couples often want bespoke features such as tipis on their big day, which the venue caters for.

The Elm Tree, at Elmton.

The licence was agreed by Bolsover District Council, with conditions including the use and sale of alcohol and regulated entertainment in all of the outside areas must cease at 11pm every day, apart from 20 days a year used for pre-booked events with the use of a marquee.