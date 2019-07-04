Outdoor cinema to show Marvel's Avengers: End Game at Rufford Abbey

Superhero fans will jumping for joy after Rufford Abbey announced that it will be hosting a superhero summer - including an outdoor showing of Marvel's Avengers: End Game.

Rufford Abbey Country Park, near Edwinstowe, will host superhero themed events throughout summer include an outdoor cinema on a giant LED cinema screen.

Marvel's Avengers: End Game will be shown.

The cinema event will run from August 16 to August 18, where the latest Marvel movies will be shown.

Andrew Cox, general manager at Rufford said, “Our popular outdoor cinema events have an amazing atmosphere and we love to see families enjoying all that Rufford has to offer.

"We are so excited to be one of the first venues to show the latest Avengers movie and hope that visitors take advantage of seeing this special screening in front of the Abbey Ruins.”

The Summer of Superheros will run from July 20 until the end of August, offering a trail for children and their families.

Trailblazers will test out their superpowers and win a prize.

Rachael Dolan, events and marketing manager at Rufford said: “We are super excited by our latest interactive trail for this summer.

"The team have been working hard to develop a trail that allows children's imagination to run wild with Ruffords own “ Moth Menace”, Water Walker and Aliens from the planet Toll. Children will be guided around the park to defeat the villains and we hope that they come dressed for the challenge.”