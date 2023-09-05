Organisers say second Bassetlaw Food , Drink and Health Festival was a success

Kitsch Kafe

Following a successful inaugural event in 2022, Harworth and Bircotes Food, Drink and Health Show returned to the town’s civic square on Saturday, September 2.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, which organised the event, said: “It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying the late summer sun for our second Harworth and Bircotes Food, Drink and Health Show.

"As well as being a fun day for all, it is also a great opportunity to ensure that our local businesses are supported in our town centres, encouraging footfall and boosting business resiliency.

The Gentlemen Distillers were at the event