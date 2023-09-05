News you can trust since 1895
Organisers say second Bassetlaw Food , Drink and Health Festival was a success

Organisers behind a Bassetlaw show have said the second now-annual event was a success.
By Andy. Done-Johnson
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Kitsch Kafe

Following a successful inaugural event in 2022, Harworth and Bircotes Food, Drink and Health Show returned to the town’s civic square on Saturday, September 2.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, which organised the event, said: “It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying the late summer sun for our second Harworth and Bircotes Food, Drink and Health Show.

"As well as being a fun day for all, it is also a great opportunity to ensure that our local businesses are supported in our town centres, encouraging footfall and boosting business resiliency.

The Gentlemen Distillers were at the event
"On behalf of North Notts BID and our partners Harworth & Bircotes Town Council we’d like to thank all the local vendors that took the time to join us, and we look forward to delivering another family fun day event in Harworth and Bircotes town centre next year.”

