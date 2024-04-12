Orchards take root in 21 schools across Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire County Council has joined forces with the it’s waste partner Veolia, Tesco and community action charity Groundwork to introduce greener areas in schools by donating free fruit trees and plants to schools across Nottinghamshire.

The Veolia Orchard campaign launched in 2022 and aims to give children a stronger start by learning more about the environment. This year, the scheme has expanded to 21 schools across Nottinghamshire. Each orchard of up to five trees is intended to become a learning resource for pupils, empowering them to improve their local environment and combat climate change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The apple and pear trees and strawberry plants, provided by Grow at Brogdale who specialise in organic plant care, were delivered to the winning schools in early March, following hibernation over winter, giving them the best chance to bloom in Spring.

Councillor Neil Clarke and Julie Adams (Veolia) with pupils from Sparken Hill Academy

Sparken Hill Academy in Worksop was one of the schools to receive fruit trees this year. The school runs a very popular Gardening Club for Key Stage 1 pupils and the produce grown is used in school meals, which helps children to gain an understanding of where their food comes from.

Richard Lilley, Headteacher at Sparken Hill Academy said:

“We are delighted to partner with Veolia UK and Nottinghamshire County Council on this exciting new community orchard project and would like to pass on our thanks. The generous donation of fruit trees will provide our pupils with valuable learning opportunities about environmental sustainability, food sources, and agricultural practices.

“As a school, we commit to ensuring that pupils are aware of their environment and take an active role in developing it. Along with our existing gardening area and school farm, maintaining the orchard will teach our pupils responsibility while providing a wonderful community resource of fresh, local produce for years to come. We can't wait to see the first blossoms on these trees in spring!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Newman, General Manager at Veolia Nottinghamshire said:

“We are thrilled to see more orchards planted across Nottinghamshire as part of our Veolia Orchard campaign. Promoting healthy and sustainable communities is at the core of our purpose to deliver ecological transformation. We are committed to enhancing air quality near schools, engaging students about the importance of trees and plants, and implementing creative recycling initiatives that benefit our communities.”

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said:

“These trees will provide an excellent resource for schools. Children love being outdoors so we hope that these mini orchards give them an extra opportunity to learn outside and get their hands dirty. It’s also important that children learn and understand more about how the food they eat is grown. It’s great that schools can use the programme to nurture new skills for their pupils and take positive action for their communities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This campaign is being powered by Veolia's Sustainable Schools programme which educates children and young adults on the importance of protecting our planet and the environment. For more information on how Veolia supports schools and to discover other partnership opportunities please visit www.veolia.co.uk/schools.

Nottinghamshire schools that have received fruit trees through the orchard scheme include: